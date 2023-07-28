Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5's Broken News 2

Broken News the successful ZEE5 series directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra, will soon come up with its Season 2. The teaser of Season 2 is already up, which shows the fight of Radha Bhargava (Shriya Pilgaonkar) from inside the prison. She vows to ruin the empire of Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat). The series produced by BBC Studios stars Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar in main roles.

The Season 2 of the series will see Ankur Jain playing an interesting role.

Ankur featured in Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir thriller Kennedy, that was premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May this year, will play a prominent role in an upcoming web series. He has also been part of the recent releases on the web medium, Scoop, Your Honor, Rana Naidu etc.

As we know, Broken News is the remake of the English series Press which was created and written by award-winning writer Mike Barlett of fame Doctor Foster, King Charles III etc.

We buzzed Ankur but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at ZEE5, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

