Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5's Broken News 2

Ankur Jain will be part of the cast of ZEE5's web series Broken News in its second edition. The series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar is produced by BBC Studios.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jul,2023 14:30:14
Broken News the successful ZEE5 series directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra, will soon come up with its Season 2. The teaser of Season 2 is already up, which shows the fight of Radha Bhargava (Shriya Pilgaonkar) from inside the prison. She vows to ruin the empire of Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat). The series produced by BBC Studios stars Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar in main roles.

The Season 2 of the series will see Ankur Jain playing an interesting role.

Ankur featured in Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir thriller Kennedy, that was premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May this year, will play a prominent role in an upcoming web series. He has also been part of the recent releases on the web medium, Scoop, Your Honor, Rana Naidu etc.

As we know, Broken News is the remake of the English series Press which was created and written by award-winning writer Mike Barlett of fame Doctor Foster, King Charles III etc.

We buzzed Ankur but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at ZEE5, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

 

Srividya Rajesh

