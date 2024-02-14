Exclusive: Asha Negi joins the cast of Criminal Justice 4

Actress Asha Negi who came into the limelight with the TV show Pavitra Rishta and went on to bag opportunities in projects Punar Vivaah, Hitler Didi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Jamai Raja, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein etc, is now busy working her way in the OTT space. She has been part of projects Baarish and Abhay. We now hear that Asha has bagged a plump role in the crime thriller drama series Criminal Justice. The series is helmed by Applause Entertainment. Written by Sridhar Raghavan and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, Criminal Justice has had three successful seasons on Disney+ Hostar. Work on Season 4 has started now.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. The first season was launched in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The third season came about in 2022.

We now hear of Asha Negi bagging a part in Criminal Justice 4.

A source tells us, “Asha has been brought on board the project. Work on Criminal Justice 4 has started in full swing.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

