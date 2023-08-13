Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch

Jiya Shankar, a contestant recently eliminated from Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, shared her reflections on her journey within the reality TV show with IWMBuzz. Although she missed out on securing a spot in the Top 5, Jiya Shankar opened up about her experiences and camaraderie with fellow contestants.

In her conversation with IWMBuzz, Jiya Shankar highlighted her close friendships with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. She heaped praises on Elvish Yadav, expressing her admiration for his qualities. Her appreciation for Elvish Yadav showcased the strong bonds formed within the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, for the unversed, Jiya and Elvish’s bond didn’t start on a good note inside the BB house. However, as the interview unfurled, Jiya showcased her love and appreciation for Elvish, that won the internet. In the interview, Jiya also mentioned that she believes Elvish will be crowned as the winner this year.

Furthermore, Jiya Shankar exhibited her understanding nature towards her partner, Abhishek. She indicated that their journey together in the show allowed her to comprehend his perspective and actions better, highlighting the growth of their relationship during their time on the show. Interestingly, Jiya Shankar disclosed that her eviction from the show did not leave her disheartened. She clarified that her goals and expectations from the show were fulfilled, suggesting that she achieved what she aimed for during her time in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Here take a look at the video-

Reactions

Soon after the video surfaced online, one wrote, “Jiya you are very lucky person you got elvish as brother and Abhishek as love in big boss journey”

Another wrote, “Jiya ne last time me apni achchayi dikha kar Elvish fans ka dil jeet liya hai”

A third user wrote, “Wow, Jiya u really deserve appreciation. Elvish se rishta dushmani pr start hua lekin end chotte bhai pr. It shows u respect Elvish.”