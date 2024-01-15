Exclusive: Campus Beats fame Tanvi Gadkari to play lead in Sunshine Productions’ series for Amazon miniTV, Jamna Paar

Young actress Tanvi Gadkari who is a fabulous dancer, having showcased her acting credentials with the recently launched Amazon miniTV series helmed by Palki Malhotra, titled Campus Beats, has now bagged yet another series on Amazon miniTV. Yes, she is presently shooting for the Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir banner Sunshine Productions’ series Jamna Paar.

Now, we hear of Tanvi Gadkari playing the other female lead in the project.

Jamna Paar will be a concept based on Delhi and it is said to be a clutter-breaking one. As we know, Sunshine Productions had made 12/24 Karol Bagh for television, again with Delhi as its focal point. The production has Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan going strong on TV on Colors.

