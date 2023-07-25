ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Delnaaz Irani in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Delnaaz Irani, who has impressed audiences with her impeccable acting talent in shows like Ek Deewaana Tha, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Jamai Raja, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey and Akbar Birbal, roped in for SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 12:53:19
Talented actress Delnaaz Irani, who has impressed audiences with her impeccable acting talent in shows like Ek Deewaana Tha, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Jamai Raja, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, and Akbar Birbal, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming Unreal web series, directed by Rohan Sippy.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal, Benafsha Soonawalla, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sayandeep Sengupta, Apoorva Arora, Khushboo Atre and Shweta Basu Prasad being part of the series.

We earlier also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

When we buzzed Delnaaz, she confirmed the news to us.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

