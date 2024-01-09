Exclusive: Dhruvangal Pathinaaru fame Ashwin Kkumar to feature in Malayalam web series 1000+ Babies for Disney+ Hotstar

South actor Ashwin Kkumar who is known for his portrayals in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, was recently on news here at IWMBuzz.com, for having come on board the cast of the YRF Entertainment series titled Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. Some of his noted projects down South include Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Lavakusha, Ranam, Iraivan, Sardar etc. He was also part of the cast of the recently launched web series in Tamil, The Village.

After being part of The Village, Ashwin will be seen in the Malayalam web series titled 1000+ Babies, which is being made for Disney+ Hotstar. The series directed by Najeem Koya, is slated to be Bollywood actress Neena Gupta’s digital debut down South. The series will also see South star Rehman playing the lead.

1000+ Babies, produced by August Cinemas, is scripted by director Najeem and Arouz Irfaan. It will be a 210-minute-long series released in multiple episodes. Though the series will be shot in Malayalam, it will be out in various languages.

We now hear of Ashwin Kkumar playing an important role in the project.

