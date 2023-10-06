Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma and Rohit Gujjar in Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1

OTT platforms in India are growing rapidly. They are churning out interesting content for a loyal audience. Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have exclusive information about a new web series being rolled out.

As per the source, a talented bunch of actors will lead the project. We have exclusively learnt that actors Gaurav Sharma and Rohit Gujjar will be a part of the series named Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1 which is being produced by Niyashi Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd helmed by Prateek Shivalik.

Gaurav is known for his projects Shaadi Mubarak, Kyun Uthhe Dil Chhod Aaye and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. Rohit rose to fame with his projects BOSS: Baap of Special Service, Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat and Hamari Wali Good News.

The source adds that the series will be directed by Salar Shaikh and Suraj Sharma. We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported about Hiten Tejwani playing the lead in the above-mentioned series. Along with Hiten, Rakesh Bedi, Biju Kaala, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Himani Shivpuri, are also part of the series. The show is based on the scams and the ill-practices of teachers in the Edtech industry and at the same time it deals with the suffering of students and their parents under the influence of some renowned Edtech giants.

We reached out to Gaurav and Rohit but did not get revert.

