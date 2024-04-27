EXCLUSIVE: Giaa Manek – “The director had especially asked me not to prepare for my role in ‘Kaam Chalu Hai'”

Actor Giaa Manek continues to be synonymous with the character of Gopi Vau from Saath Nibhana Saathiya and even though it has been ages since the show and her innings in the show aired, she continues to be relevant with that character owing to how popular it has become in the meme culture.

Now, she plays the female lead in the Zee5 film, Kaam Chalu Hai, where she co-stars Rajpal Yadav. The film has received a lot of love so far and her character is appreciated as well.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Manek opened up on whether she took any inspiration for her character, what she feels that the audience will take away from the film.

Have you taken any inspiration for your character?

Palaash (Writer & Director) had asked me to not prepare for this role, he had instructed me to be natural and keep the flow spontaneously. I haven’t taken any particular inspiration but yes, I have put in a few shades of motherhood.

What message or takeaway do you hope audiences will carry with them after watching Kaam Chalu Hai?

Responsibility is limitless. Each one of us must expand and see what we can do beyond the basic responsibilities/commitments we have on a day-to-day basis. We need to be life-sensitive as every life is important. Trust this film, inspires, and touches every being.

Apart from this, Manek was last seen in the TV show, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, where she played Gopika, alongside her former co-stars from Saath Nibhana Saathiya – Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim and Vandana Vithlani.