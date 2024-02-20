Exclusive: Gurmeet Choudhary bags Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2?

Heartthrob Gurmeet Choudhary, who is known for his portrayal of Rama in Ramayan, Maan Singh Khurana in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Yash Suraj Pratap Sindhina in Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara, is all set to return to screens with a bang. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

The series starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh in lead roles was a treat for all thriller lovers. The first part of the show left us on the edge and we now want answers about what happens to Purva, Vikrant and Shikha. The show became immensely popular and continues to be one of the top 10’s on the streaming platform.

Gurmeet participated in and won the fifth season of the popular dance contest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia. He competed in the dance contest Nach Baliye 6 alongside his wife Debina Bonnerjee, his co-star from Ramayan, whom he had married in 2011, in which he finished as the first runner up. He participated in an action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5) where he was named the first runner-up. Gurmeet’s first foray into the Bollywood film industry was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan, produced by Fox Studios India and Vishesh Films.

We reached out to the actor and the spokesperson at Netflix, but did not hear from them.

