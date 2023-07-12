Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Actor Hardik Thakkar who is presently seen in the film Tarla on ZEE5 along with Huma Qureshi, will be seen in an upcoming web series. The yet-untitled series is produced by Versatile Motion Pictures. The series we hear has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported about Riya Deepsi, who was seen in the Zee TV show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, bagging this project. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

We now hear of Hardik Thakkar playing an integral role in the series. Hardik has been part of projects Jolly LLB, Operation Romeo, Mumbai Xpress etc.

We buzzed Hardik but did not get through to him.

