Exclusive: Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes to play leads in Tanveer Bookwala’s web series for Amazon miniTV

Creator and Producer Tanveer Bookwala who is known for his amazing work in projects Asur, Apharan, Cyber War, Badtmeez Dil, Fittrat etc, is gearing up for his new project, a web series for Amazon miniTV. The yet-untitled project is produced by Tanveer Bookwala’s banner Ding Infinity. The series will be noteworthy as it brings together the good-looking pair of Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes.

Yes, Karan Kundrra the dashing heartthrob, known for projects Kitani Mohobbat Hai, Gumrah End of Innocence, MTV Roadies, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, will play the male lead in this new project.

Erica Fernandes, known for her leading portrayals in projects Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay etc, will play the female lead.

The series is said to be a romantic thriller.

For those who are excited about this news, we bet this is going to be an awesome pair with great chemistry. For the uninitiated, Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes have associated earlier for the music video Akhiyan.

We buzzed Karan and Erica, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to Producer Tanveer and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.