Ketaki Kulkarni, who has been a part of interesting shows like Barrister Babu, Vighnaharta Ganesh, and made her Bollywood debut with 1920 Horrors of the Heart, will be seen in an upcoming web series named Bhrahmit.

The source shares, the series will be produced by Elegant Film Production and will be directed by Anubhava Shrivastava. In the particular project, Ketaki will be seen playing the lead role. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We contacted the actress but could not get through for a comment.

