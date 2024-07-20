Krishna Mohini Serial Upcoming Twist: Mohini traps Krishna; Krishna gets arrested

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Anuradha’s return creating problems for Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni). As we know, Mohini along with Sid has kidnapped Anuradha and has kept her captive. When the police told Krishna (Debattama Saha) about Anuradha’s intent to meet Krishna and talk about Mohan, Krishna got confused. Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) and Krishna decided to find out where Anuradha was and if her going missing had any link with Mohini.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna following Mohini and reaching the place where Mohini has kept Anuradha captive. However, Krishna will lose track of Mohini. Mohini will find out that Krishna is following her, and she will end up trapping Krishna. She will lock Krishna in the same room where Anuradha was kept. Krishna will worry and will try her best to get out of the room.

Krishna will manage to get out and will come home, only to get caught in a bigger problem. The police team will come home and will arrest Krishna for killing Anuradha.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.