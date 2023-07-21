ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Marathi actor Sushant Arole bags Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf

Marathi actor Sushant Arole will be part of the cast of Temper Bell Films' series on Amazon miniTV, Slum Golf. Read exclusive news here at IWMBuzz.com. Check here for details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 11:56:35
Marathi actor Sushant Arole who has been seen in projects like Zombivili, Jamtara 2 Murder in Agonda etc, is presently shooting for an upcoming web series. He is part of the cast of Slum Golf, the web series that will stream on Amazon miniTV. Temper Bell Films is producing the web series, and it is helmed by Pratyusha J. The series is directed by Sujay Dahake, who is known for his work as director and editor for the film Shala, which was awarded the Silver Lotus Award for Best Marathi Feature Film at the 59th National Film Awards.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to write about noted actor Sharad Kelkar bagging the project. We also wrote about child actor Pari Sharma playing the lead in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf? 

Exclusive: Child actor Pari Sharma to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf 

We now hear of Sushant Arole playing a vital role in the series.

As per a reliable source, “He will be part of the slum colony that will be depicted in the series.”

We buzzed Sushant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not hear till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

