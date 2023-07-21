Exclusive: Marathi actor Sushant Arole bags Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf

Marathi actor Sushant Arole who has been seen in projects like Zombivili, Jamtara 2 Murder in Agonda etc, is presently shooting for an upcoming web series. He is part of the cast of Slum Golf, the web series that will stream on Amazon miniTV. Temper Bell Films is producing the web series, and it is helmed by Pratyusha J. The series is directed by Sujay Dahake, who is known for his work as director and editor for the film Shala, which was awarded the Silver Lotus Award for Best Marathi Feature Film at the 59th National Film Awards.

We now hear of Sushant Arole playing a vital role in the series.

As per a reliable source, “He will be part of the slum colony that will be depicted in the series.”

