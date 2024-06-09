Exclusive: Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date Revealed, But With A Surprising Twist!

Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date: Special updates related to the release date of Prime Video’s most successful and popular series, Mirzapur. Yes! The makers of Mirzapur’s third season have revealed the release date via a puzzle. Fans are delighted with Prime Video’s new appearance, and people provide information on the date via their unique reactions.

As you know, the makers previously announced the release date for the ‘Panchayat’ series via puzzle, and they have now followed the same pattern with Mirzapur 3.

Prime Video has released a picture on its Instagram account revealing the release date of Mirzapur’s third season, which is a secret. The animated visual has cast such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Harshita Gaur, and Vijay Verma. With this image, he wrote: ‘If you want to find the Mirzapur Season 3 web series, not reach, then get started.’ Take a look below-

As soon as this image emerged, fans began trying to solve the puzzle and left several comments. In the comments section below, many users predict the series will be released on July 5, 2024.

According to you, what is the correct release date for Mirzapur season 3 in the animated post?

