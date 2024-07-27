Exclusive: Prem Saxena to feature in Sony LIV’s Adrishyam 2

Young Writer and Actor Prem Saxena who has featured as a performer in projects Love Jugaad, Rana Naidu, Criminal Justice 2 etc, will feature in an interesting role in Sony LIV’s upcoming new edition of Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes. The series streams on Sony LIV, and is produced by Sachin Pandey and Aditya Pandey, and directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh.

Adrishyam chronicles the lives of two undercover operatives, Ravi Verma and Parvati Sehgal, as they navigate covert operations for the Bharat Intelligence Agency. Disguised as average middle-class employees of the meteorological department, Ravi and Parvati discreetly track and neutralize terrorist threats to safeguard civilians.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written exclusively about Pooja Gor replacing Divyanka Tripathi in the 2nd edition of the series. We have also written about Pandya Store actor Shabaaz Abdullah Badi being part of Adrishyam 2. You can check our IWMBuzz.com newsbreaks here.

We now hear of Prem Saxena playing a challenging part, which will be important to the storyline.

We buzzed Prem and he confirmed his presence.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Sony LIV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

