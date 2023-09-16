Digital | News

Talented and beautiful actress Prithvi Hatte, who is known for her projects like Siya Ke Ram, Amriki Pandit, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, and Chupke Chupke, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in an upcoming web series Happy Birthday.

The project is said to be a murder mystery based in Dehradun/Uttarakhand. It’s being produced by Film Candy Entertainment The actors are currently shooting for the project in Dehradun. The platform on which the series will stream is yet to be finalized.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Rajniesh Duggall playing the lead in the series.

Prithvi started her acting career in 2015 by playing the role of Manjari’ in the film End Topic (2015). However, she rose to fame after playing the role of ‘Mandavi in the TV serial Siya Ke Ram (2015-2016).

We buzzed the actress but did not get any revert.

