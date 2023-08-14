ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa

Producer Eshu Gambhir who is a producer, helming Eshu Gambhir Entertainment, will play the main lead in the upcoming web series Svahaa. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Aug,2023 15:16:18
Producer Eshu Gambhir Entertainment is presently shooting for a web series concept in Haryana. Titled Svahaa, the series will be a suspense crime thriller. The series is directed by Sikky. News coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Eshu Gambhir who is the producer of the series will also be playing the lead role in the series.

Eshu who was originally an actor, gets back to acting after a hiatus. This series will be for the new and upcoming OTT platform HOTMX.

We have earlier reported about Eshu Gambhir Entertainment producing few series. We wrote about Amar Upadhyay playing the lead in the web series Beer Man. We also wrote about actors Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer, being part of the production’s series Bad Business. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer to feature in web series Bad Business

Exclusive: Amar Upadhyay to feature in web series Beer Man

We now hear of Eshu playing an interesting lead role, and presently shooting the same.

We buzzed Eshu Gambhir but did not get through to him.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

