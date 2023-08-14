Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa

Producer Eshu Gambhir Entertainment is presently shooting for a web series concept in Haryana. Titled Svahaa, the series will be a suspense crime thriller. The series is directed by Sikky. News coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Eshu Gambhir who is the producer of the series will also be playing the lead role in the series.

Eshu who was originally an actor, gets back to acting after a hiatus. This series will be for the new and upcoming OTT platform HOTMX.

We have earlier reported about Eshu Gambhir Entertainment producing few series. We wrote about Amar Upadhyay playing the lead in the web series Beer Man. We also wrote about actors Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer, being part of the production’s series Bad Business. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer to feature in web series Bad Business

Exclusive: Amar Upadhyay to feature in web series Beer Man

We now hear of Eshu playing an interesting lead role, and presently shooting the same.

We buzzed Eshu Gambhir but did not get through to him.

