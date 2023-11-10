Exclusive: Rajiv Kumar to play Rajiv Gandhi in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series Trail of Assassin

Actor Rajiv Kumar who was recently seen in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer series Dahaad, will be seen in the role of the Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for a web series. Yes, the series in question is Nagesh Kukunoor’s project titled Trail of Assassin. The web series ‘Trail of Assassin’, is based on former journalist Anirudhya Mitra’s book ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’. This web series helmed by Applause Entertainment will speak of the gut-wrenching story of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

This series will depict in detail the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, with a blow-by-blow account of how the CBI’s Special Investigation Team cracked the assassination plot, identified the assassins and chased the mastermind, to his final hideout.

As we know, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written about actors Saurabh Dubey, Amit Sial, Nishan Nanaiah being part of the series. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Malayalam actor Nishan Nanaiah bags Nagesh Kukunoor’s series Trail of Assassin

We now hear of Rajiv Kumar playing the central role of Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The series will kickstart with his assassination, followed by the investigation.

We buzzed Rajiv Kumar but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not hear from them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.