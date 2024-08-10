Exclusive: Raviraa Bhardwaj bags Yash Patnaik’s series Aukaat Se Zyaada on Freshh Mint

Raviraa Bhardwaj who has featured in many music videos like Kantaal, Aakhri Hadd, Siyappa etc, will be seen making her debut in the OTT space as a performer with the upcoming series Aukaat Se Zyaada. The series will be the first project coming from Producer Yash Patnaik’s new YouTube channel, which has been named as Freshh Mint.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about Yash Patnaik’s Inspire Films launching soon, and having the urge to create realistic original content. We also mentioned that Aukaat Se Zyaada will be the banner’s first web series. Aukaat Se Zyaada, we hear will be a youth-based series which will talk about the challenges and aspirations of youngsters. The poster launch will be held on 12th of August.

We now hear of Raviraa Bhardwaj playing a significant role in the series.

The producers are known for the projects Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Dear Ishq, Control Room and many more…

