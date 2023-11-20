Exclusive: Rohit Bose Roy, Madhurima Tuli and Vidhaan Sharma to feature in Sujoy Mukherjee’s short film Hunar

Producer and Director Sujoy Mukherjee who has won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 2019, for his short film Ab Mujhe Udhna Hai, is presently shooting for yet another short film. Titled ‘Hunar’, the short film has gone underway after the Durga Pooja. Sujoy has also made shorts titled Ummeed, Jaan Hai Tu, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara etc.

Actors Rohit Bose Roy, Madhurima Tuli and child actor Vidhaan Sharma will be part of the project. Actor Rohit Bose Roy is known for his portrayals in projects Kkusum, Bhabhi, Viraasat etc. He was last seen in a Bengali film Chengiz, and also Forensic. Madhurima Tuli is known for her projects, Savitri Devi College and Hospital, Qayamat Ki Raat, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 etc. Vidhaan Sharma has been seen in TV shows Qurbaan Hua, Pandya Store etc.

Sujoy Mukherjee will be producing and directing this short film.

We hear that the concept of the short will be appealing to the masses and touching upon something really interesting.

We buzzed Rohit Bose Roy, Madhurima Tuli but did not get through to them.

