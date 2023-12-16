Exclusive: Sharmishtha Raut to feature in Sobo Films’ Sony LIV series

Actress Sharmishtha Raut who is predominantly a Marathi actress in TV and films, has been roped in for Sony LIV’s next. The corporate drama series with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi as leads is presently going through its shoot process. The series is produced by Sobo Films. As per reports in media, actor Sanjay Nath is also part of the cast of this promising series.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about actor Jay Zaveri being part of the series in its prime cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films’ Sony LIV series

We now hear of Sharmishtha playing a vital role in the series.

As per a reliable source, “Sharmishtha is presently shooting for the series.”

Sobo Films, as we know, has produced TV shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

As an actor, her projects in Marathi include Yoddha, Rangkarmi, Chi Va Chi Sau Ka, Saara Kahi Tichyasathi and more. As Producer, Sharmishtha recently joined hands with Tejas Desai for the project Tula Shikvin Chandlach Dhada.

