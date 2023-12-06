Exclusive: Slum Golf fame child actress Pari Sharma to feature in Hungama Play series Check Mate

Child actress Pari Sharma who was recently seen in the Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf, is presently shooting for a web series for Hungama Play. The series is titled Check Mate, and is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms. The series is being directed by acclaimed director Saket Yadav. The series as per reports in media, has Nyrra Banerjee, Rohit Khandelwal and Shaleen Malhotra playing the leads.

The shoot for the series is presently happening and we hear that child actress Pari Sharma will be part of its stellar cast.

As per a reliable source, “Pari will play the daughter of the lead in the series.”

We buzzed Pari but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Hungama Play, but did not get through.

