Exclusive: Subuhi Joshi bags ALTT series Nagvadhu

Actress Subuhi Joshi who has featured in projects Splitsvilla 6, Emotional Atyachar, Gumraah etc, has bagged a meaty role in ALTT’s new series, titled Nagvadhu. The series will be a fictional drama mystery theme, revolving around the newly-wed brides. The series is produced by Ghummad Films and Nadiadwala Flix Pvt. Ltd.

The series will have a thrilling concept, revolving around a palace.

Our source says, Subuhi’s character will be predominant in finding the secrets of the palace and exposing the truth.

We buzzed Subuhi but did not get through to her for comment.

We reached out to the spokesperson at ALTT but did not get through for comment.

ALTT is an Indian subscription-based video-on-demand platform which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Launched on 16 April 2017, ALTBalaji is the group foray into the digital entertainment sphere to create original OTT content. (MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) (Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) The recent launches of ALTT include Gandii Baat 7, Paurashpur 2, Bekaaboo Season 3, Crime and Confession Season 3, Dus June Ki Raat etc.

