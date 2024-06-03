Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (27 May – 2 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama, with Anupamaa facing the fear of being deported to India if not proven innocent. Since Dimple told the family that she would not marry in the absence of Anupamaa, Anupamaa decided to attend Tapish and Dimple’s wedding. She had an emotional breakdown bidding adieu to people close to her. She gave back the partnership papers to Yashdeep and vowed to come back and fight the case. Anupamaa had a doubt on Paritosh, but there was no proof to justify her claims. Anuj had a tough time sending off Anupamaa at the airport. At the Shah house, Vanraj held a secret of Tapish close to his chest and wanted to expose it right before the wedding and stop it. Vanraj did not want to allow entry to Anupamaa into the house and for the marriage. Tapish was guilty and he tried his best to talk to Dimpy about his secret, but Vanraj made sure that they both did not get that opportunity.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Abhira getting back to the Poddar house as the wedding planner for Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. Armaan did not like Abhira doing such a job. The family members were also shocked to see Abhira in this avatar. Abhira felt the pain of losing Armaan more with him being close to Ruhi. They shot for a romantic video, which made Abhira uncomfortable. Abhira organized a bachelorette party for Armaan as per the desire of his friends. However, Sanjay forced Abhira to go as a dancer to the same party. When Armaan saw Abhira being ill-treated and thrown into the pool, he saved her. He got her home and held Sanjay responsible for the pain that Abhira underwent. Dadisa apologized for Sanjay’s actions. She decided to refer her to a good job in a legal firm, but Abhira refused to take her help. Abhira returned as the wedding planner of Armaan and Ruhi.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw over the last week, Kareena and Aarohi blaming Preeta and Rajveer for ruining the plan. Nidhi stood in support of Aarohi and further blamed Preeta. Karan and Preeta met both Shaurya and Rajveer in jail. The parents had a close-knit talk with their two sons. At home, Nidhi blamed Karan for not bailing out Shaurya. Shaurya decided to snatch Palki from Rajveer. Karan made the big decision of giving away his entire wealth to Anshuman, in return for Shaurya and Rajveer’s release from jail. Palki was very saddened after meeting Rajveer in jail. Nidhi further instigated Shaurya by telling him that Karan was giving away his wealth to Anshuman for Rajveer’s release, which angered Shaurya. Preeta met Anshuman for a talk. Preeta’s plan worked and Anshuman started thinking about a new plan. He wanted to collaborate with the Luthra over the business and wanted his condition to apply for the deal. Anshuman was happy that the deal worked, and ordered for Rajveer and Shaurya’s release from jail. He was excited to take over all of Karan’s wealth. Nidhi, on the other hand, was sad as she was losing all the wealth. At the party, both Shaurya and Rajveer got to know about the big merger of Anshuman and Luthras in business.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, major drama with problems increasing owing to the presence of both Kurmura Kumar and Chana Kumar. The people in the society decided to close both the lemonade and buttermilk stalls, but Babuji objected to it. Mission Paar Paar was planned, and Bawri wished them luck which made Kurmura and Chana all the more vigilant. Food inspection happened at Chana Kumar’s lemonade stall, and it was sealed owing to a lack of hygiene. Few people who had the buttermilk fainted. Soon, news spread of Kurmura Kumar not using good quality curd for the buttermilk. Abdul had a problem in hand as he was too busy running around, carrying the errands of the society people. Abdul’s friend told Abdul that he was being taken for a ride by the society’s people.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw over the last week, major drama with Ganga taking the stage and trying to explain that he was doing all that he could to bridge the gap between him and Doree. The Minister felt that Ganga was ill-treating Doree and refused to grant her custody to him. Doree, however, disagreed with all the allegations put on Ganga and tried her best to protect him. However, Ganga felt that he had the last chance to get Doree’s custody by proving that he could take good care of her. Pavitra followed Rukmini’s order and added a sleep-providing medicine to Doree’s food, which meant that Doree could not do well in the test conducted for school admission. When Rukmini had a heart attack, Doree’s timely act saved her. This was enough for Doree to get admitted to the school. Doree was witness to Flora’s abduction by Rukmini’s men. Ganga and Doree went to Rukmini to question her act. Flora was asked to ruin Doree’s first day at school.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, big drama with Sahiba managing to get the samples required for DNA testing of both Akeer and Diljeet. However, Diljeet entered the Brar house and decided to stay there till the marriage with Sahiba did not happen. This stopped Angad and Sahiba’s move to go out of the house to get the samples tested. Sahiba, however, planned to take the help of Beeji to take the sample for testing. They succeeded and when they were waiting for the result, they got to know that Diljeet was aware of their plan. Sahiba, later, went out of the Brar house stealthily and entered Diljeet’s house as a nurse. She met Akeer and took him out of the house. Angad provided air tickets for Sahiba and Akeer and asked them to be safe. However, Diljeet got a track of this plan too, and soon held Sahiba and Angad captive. Angad, in a fit of rage, revealed the truth of him being Akeer’s father. Akeer grew restless on hearing it, and ran into the jungle, and refused to believe it. Angad and Sahiba went in search of Akeer. There was an altercation between Diljeet and Sahiba in which Sahiba ended up shooting Diljeet. Sahiba was arrested for the murder of Diljeet.

