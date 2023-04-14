Suvrat Joshi, widely known for his work in the Marathi sitcom Dil Dosti Duniyadari and its sequel, Dil Dosti Dobara, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actor will be a part of the Sushmita Sen starrer Taali.

Taali is the biopic of transwoman Gauri Sawant helmed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav. Sushmita Sen will be seen depicting her life in this movie. For the uninitiated, transgender rights campaigner Gauri Sawant is from Mumbai, India.

She is the founder and director of Sakhi Char Chowghi, an organization that supports transgender and HIV/AIDS patients. She was portrayed in a Vicks commercial. She was appointed the Maharashtra Election Commission’s goodwill ambassador.

We recently reported about Samar Jagtap and Hemangi Kavi being roped in for the above-mentioned project.

We contacted Suvrat, who confirmed the news and said: “I am thrilled and excited to be a part of this project as it is an empowering subject. The series talks about an important figure. Gauri Sawant has inspired so many people. It was an absolute honor to share the screen with Sushmita Sen Ma’am. I have grown up watching her films. What was amazing was to see her discipline and hard work on set. She was very supportive and encouraging on set. It was a huge learning experience.”

