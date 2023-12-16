Exclusive: Tassnim Nerurkar bags JioCinema’s web series Parakh

Talented actress Tassnim Nerurkar, who is primarily known for her role of Rakhi Dave in Star Plus popular show Anupamaa, is all set to entertain in a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in JioCinema’s upcoming web series Parakh.

As per a credible source, the series is being directed by Jasbir Bhati. The shooting schedule of the series is wrapped up already.

Tassnim has made quite a name for herself primarily in the Hindi television industry. A huge name in the daily soap sphere, she worked in serials like Siddhant (2005), along with pivotal roles in Kkusum (2001-2005), Kyunki… Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi… (2000-2008) and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008). After the birth of her daughter, the actress took an eight-year hiatus from the industry, and upon the insistence of her daughter made a comeback with Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi in 2017. Her 2018 releases include the Gujarati film Natsamrat.

We reached out to the actress and spokesperson at Jio Cinema but did not get revert till we filed the story.

