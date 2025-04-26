Exclusive: Vimarsh Roshan joins Dons & Darlings Season 2 on ALTT

Talented actor Vimarsh Roshan is the newest addition to the gripping world of Dons & Darlings, streaming on ALTT. He steps into the role of Dhananjay in the much-anticipated second season, bringing intensity and intrigue to the already power-packed cast.

Dhananjay is set to be a fierce rival in the storyline, challenging the existing dynamics and setting the stage for new conflicts. With his commanding presence and strong screen appeal, Vimarsh is expected to leave a lasting impression in this high-stakes drama.

Dons & Darlings Season 2 continues with the original cast – Akanksha Puri as Naaz, Subuhii Joshii as Ananya, and Manish Khanna as Balraj – and now welcomes Vimarsh Roshan in a key role that promises to raise the bar even higher.

As for Vimarsh, he was recently seen on TV in shows Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka and Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak.

We buzzed Vimarsh but did not get through to him.

The series Dons & Darlings Season 2 launches on ALTT on 2 May. Set in the gritty underbelly of the criminal world, Dons and Darlings delves deep into themes of power, betrayal, and resilience. Akanksha’s performance as Naaz has been a standout, showcasing her talent for portraying intense, multi-dimensional roles.

As ALTT prepares to unveil its highly anticipated sequel, Dons and Darlings 2, audiences can expect an absorbing narrative filled with themes of ambition, enduring love, and the quest for redemption, promising a tale that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they delve into the complexities of its characters and their intertwined destinies.

