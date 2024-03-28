Digital | News

With the evolution of entertainment platforms, the spotlight has shifted towards OTT platforms, providing a fresh avenue for storytelling and a platform for actors to showcase their talent. In recent years, the digital space has not only introduced us to emerging talents but has also paved the way for the comeback of some of the most iconic Bollywood actresses from the 1990s era. Today, the digital revolution has opened up new opportunities for seasoned actresses, offering them meatier roles and a chance to reconnect with their audience in a more intimate setting.

Madhuri Dixit: The epitome of grace and talent, Madhuri Dixit made a strong comeback with Fame Game on the OTT platform. Her nuanced performances and captivating screen presence left audiences in awe, showcasing her versatility beyond the realms of mainstream cinema.

Sushmita Sen: After a hiatus from the silver screen, Sushmita Sen made a powerful comeback with Aarya, where she portrayed a woman navigating the complex world of crime and family dynamics. The series marked a new chapter in Sen’s career, earning her accolades for her compelling performance.

Raveena Tandon: Known for her charm and versatility, Raveena Tandon broke new ground with her role in Aranyak, where she essayed the character of a tough cop. The series showcased Tandon in a never-seen-before avatar, proving her mettle as an actor capable of embracing diverse roles.

Juhi Chawla: With Hush Hush, Juhi Chawla marked her return to acting after a prolonged hiatus. The series, inspired by the Hollywood hit Big Little Lies, provided Chawla with a platform to portray a strong female protagonist, captivating audiences with her impeccable acting prowess.

Karisma Kapoor: The 90s heartthrob, Karisma Kapoor, made a triumphant return with Mentalhood, where she charmed audiences with her endearing portrayal of a mother navigating the challenges of modern-day parenting. Her comeback was met with immense adulation from fans.

Kajol: In a surprising move, Kajol ventured into the world of OTT with Tribhanga, a poignant tale exploring the complexities of family dynamics. The film provided Kajol with a platform to showcase her acting prowess alongside seasoned performers, marking her successful transition to the digital realm.

Pooja Bhatt: Known for her trailblazing roles, Pooja Bhatt made a remarkable comeback with Bombay Begums, captivating audiences with her compelling performance. Her return to acting after two decades resonated with fans, reaffirming her status as a powerhouse performer.

Manisha Koirala: A veteran actress with a rich cinematic legacy, Manisha Koirala made her OTT debut with Maska, showcasing her talent in a refreshing avatar. Her return to the screen was met with enthusiasm from fans, highlighting her enduring appeal as an actor.

Urmila Matondkar: The iconic 90s diva, Urmila Matondkar, is all set to make her mark in the digital realm with the gritty thriller Tiwari. With her captivating screen presence and emotive performances, Urmila is poised to captivate audiences once again, leaving them on the edge of their seats with anticipation.