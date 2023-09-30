Digital | News

Good News! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their second child, deets inside

Story Outline:

  • Speculation rises about Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy with Virat Kohli.
  • Sources suggest she’s in her second trimester and will announce it later.
  • The couple was recently spotted outside a maternity clinic, requesting no pictures.

There has been ongoing speculation for some time now that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are anticipating their second child together. These conjectures initially arose when admirers of the actress observed that she hadn’t made any recent public appearances and was also conspicuously absent from Virat’s sports events. The most recent reports allege that these speculations are indeed accurate.

The Hindustan Times reported that Anushka is pregnant with her second offspring with Virat and is likely in her second trimester. A source close to Hindustan Times disclosed, ““Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.”

In reference to the actress’ dearth of public outings, the source contended, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.” Although these rumours had been swirling earlier, they gained momentum following Anushka’s Ganesh Chaturthi social media post.

The report also referenced another insider who asserted that the couple was recently sighted by photographers outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai but politely requested that their pictures not be captured. The source was quoted as stating, “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon,”

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s relationship timeline

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in a private pastel-themed ceremony in Italy in 2017. Their first child, a daughter named Vamika, was born in January 2021. At the time of Vamika’s birth, the couple made a conscious decision to shield her face from the public. Virat once mentioned, “We have chosen not to expose our child on social media until she can understand it and make her own choices.” Similarly, they have maintained a level of privacy regarding their rumoured pregnancy.

Turning to their professional endeavours, Anushka is set to appear in “Chakda’Xpress,” a biographical film cantered around former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

