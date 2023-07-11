“I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant,” Kusha Kapila on her separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila has announced her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. The couple, who have been married for six years, shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on June 26, 2023.

In her post, Kapila wrote that the decision to part ways was “not an easy one” but that it was “the right one at this point in our lives.” She said that they would continue to co-parent their dog, Maya, and that they would “continue to be each other’s cheerleaders and pillars of support.”

Ahluwalia also shared a post on Instagram, saying that he and Kapila had “mutually decided to part ways.” He said that they had “shared a beautiful journey together” and that he was “grateful” for the time they had spent together.

The news of Kapila and Ahluwalia’s separation has come as a surprise to many of their fans. The couple had been seen as one of the most popular and successful couples on social media. Meanwhile, Kusha has been receiving a lot of backlash from the netizens. And now, Kusha has addressed to the same.

What Kusha Kapila said

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Kusha Kapila wrote, “This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven’t given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It’s done now).”

She further added, “Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn’t mean I haven’t seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars (useless, disgusting mosquitoes) with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Kapila is a popular comedian and content creator, while Ahluwalia is a restaurateur and entrepreneur. They have both amassed large followings on social media, with Kapila having over 7 million followers on Instagram and Ahluwalia having over 2 million followers.