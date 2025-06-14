Is Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash going to Los Angeles?

Team India’s star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s relationship has been in the news for a long time. Although both have always said that they are just good friends. But often being seen together, writing love messages for each other on social media and their chemistry has always forced fans to think more than their friendship.

Meanwhile, now RJ Mahvash has posted such a post on her social media, due to which it is being speculated that she may shift to Foreign. Mahvash wrote on her Insta story, “My sleep cycle is absolutely perfect.. but according to Los Angeles. When it is night there, I sleep on time. The only problem is that it is 5 am here. But I always knew.. I am destined for Los Angeles. Now my guiding angel, my lord, my body is giving me hints to go to the U.S.”

With this post, she also shared some pictures in which she is seen with Zepto bags.

Amidst the news of the affair, both described the relationship as ‘just friendship’. Even during the IPL season, the news of their relationship intensified when Mahvash was often seen supporting Chahal in the stadium. However, till now neither Chahal nor Mahvash has ever officially accepted this relationship.

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. The love story of both started during the Covid lockdown. They got married in a traditional way in the presence of family and close friends. But since June 2022, due to differences between the two, they were living separately.

In February 2025, both of them applied for divorce with mutual consent. On March 20, 2025, the Mumbai Family Court approved the divorce. Under the terms of the divorce, Chahal had agreed to give Dhanashree Rs 4.75 crore as alimony, some of which has already been given.

At present, the news of RJ Mahvash going to a Foreign Country has once again created a stir among the fans. However, no official confirmation has been made from either side yet.

