Kusha Kapila announces divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila is one of the most admired and loved content creators in the country and well, we love her for all the right reasons. She’s been a part of the industry for many years and well, no wonder, innumerable young content creators feel inspired to take up digital arts as a full-time profession in life. All her videos have over the years gone viral in no time. Not just as a content creator ladies and gentlemen, she’s also established her niche and uniqueness as an actor in projects like Plan A Plan B and others. Right now, we have an important update coming from her end.

Know the latest about Kusha Kapila and what’s happening at her end:

Well, taking to her social media, she announced that she and her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia have decided to part ways. She revealed that it has been a difficult decision for both. They will continue to co-parent their child. Read full statement –

We wish them both a good life going forward individually.