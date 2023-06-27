Kusha Kapila Gets Trolled For Her Sexual Infidelity Comment By Netizens

The very famous Youtuber and influencer Kusha Kapila announced her divorce from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, on Monday, 26th June. The news shocked her fans. She refrained from revealing the reason for this step but mentioned that the duo gave their best until they couldn’t anymore. Let’s check it out.

Amid the divorce announcement, Kusha Kapila’s old video agreeing on sexual infidelity made the netizens angry, and she got trolled massively. In the old video on Reddit, Kusha, and Karan talked about infidelity. Karan tells Kusha, “We have to exchange our numbers, and remember I’m on WhatsApp all the time. So, don’t iMessage me; just WhatsApp me. If you discuss any kind of problem you are having with Zorawar then call me.”

Replying to this, Kusha said, “I know he therapies people. I have watched enough Karan Johar content to know that he is everybody’s go-to relationship person.” Later Karan jokingly says, I’m very good at giving relationship advice. The first relationship advice, I will say ‘break up,'” also says, “And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity.” Kusha agreed to the statement, and this made the users angry.

A user in the comments said, “He pushes these stupid ideas

his illiterate besties lap it all up

Dumb and dumber.” The other wrote, “Sexual infidelity word me hi “infidelity” hai.”

