Payal Malik’s Shocking Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 3, Fans Call It ‘Unfair’

Bigg Boss OTT season 3, a show that has captured the attention of the internet, saw the elimination of contestant Payal Malik on Sunday night due to insufficient fan votes. The news was officially confirmed by JioCinema’s Instagram page.

Payal Malik’s Evicted Post-

Payal appeared on the show alongside her husband, Armaan Malik, and his second wife, Kritika Malik. A photo of Payal was shared with the message, “Janta ne suna diya hai apna faisla, Payal Malik is out of the house!” Responding to the post, a fan said, “Yaar but payal ye deserve nahi kartii.” Another wrote, “Unfair Eviction.”

Another Fan wrote, “Payal came out with million fans and dignity love u.” Another person commented, “She deserve to STAY but i know the world Isn’t for good person.. It’s proved here Again.” Another fan wrote, “Wrong eviction.”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3-

As we step into a new week, viewers can brace themselves for more drama, conflicts, and unexpected turns in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show is available on JioCinema.

