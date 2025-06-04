Saw the Promo on YT—Here’s What I Found”: Prakhar Gupta Drops Fiery Take on Prithviraj Chauhan

_The podcaster draws bold civilizational parallels in his reaction to the promo of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, out June 4._

The upcoming television epic Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is all set to raise the bar for historical dramas. With its grand production scale and the powerful legacy of the legendary king at its core, the show has already generated immense buzz and anticipation. Amidst the rising excitement, Indian podcaster Prakhar Gupta shared his observations after watching the promo of the show.

Prakhar Gupta took to his social media and posted a video in which he pointed out certain facts about Pakistan naming one of its missiles after Muhammad Ghori. He emphasized that India is the natural successor to its land and values, while Pakistan is merely a parasitic and reactionary state that doesn’t even understand its own origins. He also wrote the caption:

“Saw a promo on YT of Prithviraj Chauhan & here’s what I found”

The show chronicles the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the 12th-century Rajput king of the Chauhan dynasty, revered for his bravery and resistance against Muhammad Ghori’s invasions. With a narrative rooted deeply in Indian history, the makers ensure that every detail from the sets and costumes to the dialogue and battle sequences are crafted with authenticity and grandeur.

Chakravati Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan will be a tribute to one of India’s greatest warrior-kings. The show will drop on Set India from June 4, 2025 onwards.