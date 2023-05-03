Sonakshi Sinha On Amazon’s Crime Drama Dahaad

Know more about Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad that will stream soon only on Amazon Prime Video. Subhash K Jha has interesting things to write about the project that you will get to see and witness very soon on OTT

Dahaad’s riveting trailer unveils the fierce tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances sets off an investigative hunt as they race against time, piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

Says Sonakshi, “Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival.Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid, but has the potential to become a role model for the generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video.”

Also Read: Dahaad Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah will impress with impactful performances

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Prime members across 240+ countries and territories will be able to stream the series starting May 12.

Also Read: Know more about Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahaad that will stream soon only on Amazon Prime Video.