Urfi Javed Calls Raj Kundra A Po*N King; Replies In Style To His Nasty Digs At Her Outfits

A shocking remark made by Raj Kundra at an event has spurred anticipated hot reactions from Urfi Javed. Raj Kundra at an event, spoke his mind in his standup comedy act. He talked about his adult filmmaking police case, and also made a nasty comment on Urfi Javed’s attires. He talked about the media only bothered about the kind of mask he wears, and the kind of attires Urfi will not put on. However, Urfi replied to Raj Kundra by taking a dig at him. A report on bollywoodlife.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

Raj Kundra talking about her attire and fashion sense did not go down too well with Urfi. And she was there for a counter-attack. Well, what did she say to humiliate Raj? She got back to him by calling him a ‘po*n king’.

Well, there was a time when Raj donned the varied masks, Urfi had confessed that he loved the man. She also copied his style by wearing attire with a mask and said that Raj actually inspired her for the look she wore.

Now, that Urfi called Raj a porn king, what do you think Raj’s reaction will be like? You can put your thinking caps on and wonder. You can pen your thoughts here too.