Vote Now: Viral Queen Of The Year? Nagma Mirajkar, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, RJ Karishma, Ruhee Dosani

Presenting the nominees for IWMBuzz Digital Awards for Viral Queen Of The Year

Author: IWMBuzz
01 Jun,2023 10:15:09
Get ready to witness the grandest extravaganza in the world of web entertainment! The much-awaited IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s most happening web entertainment awards, is back and ready to rock your screens.

With the previous four editions setting the bar high, the fifth edition promises to be an even more spectacular affair!

It’s a world where creativity knows no bounds and improvisation reigns supreme. So, hold on tight as we unveil the nominees for the coveted category of Viral Queen Of The Year at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is the digital content creator who effortlessly dazzles her 8 million Instagram followers with jaw-dropping fashion looks. Believe it or not, Nagma kickstarted her social media journey by creating videos during her lunch breaks at her regular 9 to 5 job. And ever since, it’s been all up for the star.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila, the undisputed comedy queen of the digital realm, is here to keep us entertained and hooked. From gracing Cannes like a true queen to tickling our funny bones with her hilarious content on social media, Kusha has conquered the hearts of millions with her wit and charm.

Niharika NM

Niharika NM, the social media sensation who skyrocketed to fame with over 3.2 million followers on Instagram. Renowned for her side-splitting Instagram Reels, Niharika’s humour strikes a chord with all of us.

RJ Karishma

Rj Karishma’s comedic brilliance knows no bounds. With her impeccable oratory skills and unmatched versatility, Karishma has won the hearts of people of all ages nationwide. Her comic reels based on everyday situations are what we can binge upon.

Ruhee Dosani

Ruhee Dosani, the vibrant Punjabi girl who lights up your Instagram Reels with her iconic black hat, long plaited hair, and cool shades. While working in a finance job, her content creation videos went viral during the pandemic, and she got hailed as the ‘Punjabi Kudi’ abroad who creates Reels with her foreign friends.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and vote now:

