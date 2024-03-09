YouTuber Sagar Thakur accuses Elvish Yadav of attempting to break his spine

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was booked by Gurgaon police for allegedly beating up fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur over social media rivalry. According to reports in India Today, Sagar filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Elvish Yadav, accusing him of attempting to break his spine and make him disabled. Thakur claimed that Yadav and his associates physically assaulted him, with Yadav allegedly punching him in the face and hitting him on the spine with a mobile phone. Thakur further alleged that he received multiple death threats from Yadav both on and off camera.

“I was asked by Elvish yadav to meet, but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8–10 goons, who were drunk, started beating me and using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become disabled. All 8–10 people came at 12.30 am on March 8, 2024. Elvish Yadav, before leaving, threatened to kill me, and I was almost unconscious. I request to investigate this matter and (take) action according to the law under culpable homicide of Section 308 and 307 of the IPC. I want my medical examination to be conducted through police,” Sagar’s FIR stated.

The FIR, however, was registered under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), prompting Thakur to voice his dissatisfaction and demand stricter legal action against Yadav. Thakur took to social media to express his frustration, questioning the motives behind the decision and calling for justice to be served. In a fresh video posted online, Thakur reiterated his allegations against Yadav and criticized the police for not including non-bailable charges in the FIR. He appealed to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gurugram Police to take action against Yadav and ensure that justice is served.

The feud between Thakur and Yadav reportedly began after Thakur mocked Yadav for his association with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, which led to a social media spat between the two. The situation escalated when they met in Gurugram, resulting in the alleged physical altercation captured in a viral video.