Ayaan Zubair Misses Sister Jannat Zubair; Calls her Jaanuu

Influencer siblings and content creators Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair have always been quite close to each other. They are seen making their videos for social media, where their sibling bond and love are often the centre point. We recently saw them spend time together during the Ramadan month and the Iftaar parties. They were dressed perfectly for the festive ambience. When they are together, one is guaranteed bigger fun and action!! Now, the mood that the siblings share is that of grief. Seems like big sister Jannat Zubair is away from home, and this is pinching brother Ayaan a lot. Ayaan’s recent post on social media has him talking to Jannat over a video call. The two of them seem to be pulling each other’s legs and having fun. But at the end of it, Ayaan misses his sister and wants her to be back soon.

Well, Ayaan posted this picture of their talk on social media and called her sister Jaannuu. Further, he put up the caption Come Back Jaldi, to his sister.

Aww!!

Well, are you in awe of this cute sibling bond? Well, like Ayaan, we too miss Jannat being at her own home sweet home!!

