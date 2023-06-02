ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Ayaan Zubair Misses Sister Jannat Zubair; Calls her Jaanuu

Siblings Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair miss each other, Ayaan asks his sister to get back soon. Well, there is a mood of grief set in for the siblings here and you can see how much they miss each other.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 16:15:38
Ayaan Zubair Misses Sister Jannat Zubair; Calls her Jaanuu

Influencer siblings and content creators Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair have always been quite close to each other. They are seen making their videos for social media, where their sibling bond and love are often the centre point. We recently saw them spend time together during the Ramadan month and the Iftaar parties. They were dressed perfectly for the festive ambience. When they are together, one is guaranteed bigger fun and action!! Now, the mood that the siblings share is that of grief. Seems like big sister Jannat Zubair is away from home, and this is pinching brother Ayaan a lot. Ayaan’s recent post on social media has him talking to Jannat over a video call. The two of them seem to be pulling each other’s legs and having fun. But at the end of it, Ayaan misses his sister and wants her to be back soon.

Well, Ayaan posted this picture of their talk on social media and called her sister Jaannuu. Further, he put up the caption Come Back Jaldi, to his sister.

Aww!!

Do you all want to check the cute picture? You can do it here.

Ayaan Zubair Misses Sister Jannat Zubair; Calls her Jaanuu 812194

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you in awe of this cute sibling bond? Well, like Ayaan, we too miss Jannat being at her own home sweet home!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Jannat Zubair Shows Her New Bangs, Fans Love It
Jannat Zubair Shows Her New Bangs, Fans Love It
Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics
Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out
Jannat Zubair Hits The Gym In Trendy Style; You Need To Check This To Believe
Jannat Zubair Hits The Gym In Trendy Style; You Need To Check This To Believe
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Avneet Kaur's Latest Bodycon Style Is Dripping Hot; Netizens Go Crazy
Avneet Kaur's Latest Bodycon Style Is Dripping Hot; Netizens Go Crazy
Amazon miniTV brings a modern-day twist to an old-school romantic drama as it announces Badtameez Dil featuring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra
Amazon miniTV brings a modern-day twist to an old-school romantic drama as it announces Badtameez Dil featuring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Kartik plays dirty politics with Radhika in office
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Kartik plays dirty politics with Radhika in office
Exclusive: Actress Neha Narang’s son Avyan Gautam to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar
Exclusive: Actress Neha Narang’s son Avyan Gautam to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar
Read Latest News