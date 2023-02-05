In the Hindi television industry, Ashnoor Kaur is a popular actress. She is known for her amazing on-screen appearance and acting skills. She made her debut in acting in childhood and has come a long way in her career, and now she is getting praised for her impact of full roles in shows which she truly deserves. While aspiring actresses and fans get inspiration from Ashnoor Kaur for styling and acting. Here let’s check out Ashnoor Kaur’s accessories, from cowboy hats to sling bags elevating her style like a diva.

Cowboy Hat

In this picture, Ashnoor Kaur paired a blue and white checkered strapless tube top with a matching long skirt. To style her look, she used earrings and makeup, while the beige cowboy hat added to her look for the vacation, making her like a beauty queen.

Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashnoor Kaur opted for a black mini dress with a red print paired with red velvet boots. In addition, the loose hairstyle and makeup added to her look. And the digital watch in hand served a classy look in a modern and glamorous way.

Bow Clip

Ashnoor Kaur is enjoying her day eating some yummy and delicious peanut butter. The diva styled herself in a casual couture wearing a crop top and pants. She kept her hair loose, securing it with a bow clip, exuding a doll-like appearance.

Thigh High Boots

Buzzing over the headlines, Ashnoor Kaur styled herself in a shimmery blue mini-dress paired with thigh-high boots and bold makeup giving her a glamorous look. At the same time, the chic boots became the highlight of her appearance.

Sling Bag

For a night party, Ashnoor Kaur opted for a co-ord set, including a black bralette paired with a matching jacket and mini skirt. She styled her look with matching footwear, but the black and white checkered sling bag gave her a classy look on a sparkling night.

Which look did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.