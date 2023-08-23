Himanshi Khurana Sets Off On Another Religious Tour; Check Here

Himanshi Khurana the Punjabi beauty is popular for her participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has been a prolific singer too, attaining popularity for her musical acumen too. Recently, she was seen vacaying where she posted pictures on social media. Also, the diva was caught making headlines when she posted her vacation pictures taken in Triyuginarayan. She was seen seeking blessings at the temple and was seen wearing an ethnic suit. She showed her spiritual self in these pictures. And now, it is time again for Himanshi to catch up with another adventurous trip. She is now on the hills of Kinnaur Kailash praying to Mahadev.

Yes, Himanshi is seen again at her spiritual best!! She is seen climbing to the top of the Kinnaur Kailash in the windy weather. Seems like a Shiv Bhakt, determined to seek blessings. She wards off all the climatic difficulties to climb on top of the hills to take the darshan. You have to see this video to get inspired to become more religious!!

Her fans immediately praised her religious side and also took their blessings of Mahadev.

Certainly, Himanshi has shown her devotional side here. We pray that all her dreams come true!! Are you all loving this scenic locale seen in the background in this video?