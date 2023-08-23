ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Himanshi Khurana Sets Off On Another Religious Tour; Check Here

Himanshi Khurana the Punjabi celebrity is off for a religious tour, this time to Kinnaur Kailash where she is bust worshipping Lord Shiva. Check video here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 17:15:10
Himanshi Khurana Sets Off On Another Religious Tour; Check Here 845051

Himanshi Khurana the Punjabi beauty is popular for her participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has been a prolific singer too, attaining popularity for her musical acumen too. Recently, she was seen vacaying where she posted pictures on social media. Also, the diva was caught making headlines when she posted her vacation pictures taken in Triyuginarayan. She was seen seeking blessings at the temple and was seen wearing an ethnic suit. She showed her spiritual self in these pictures. And now, it is time again for Himanshi to catch up with another adventurous trip. She is now on the hills of Kinnaur Kailash praying to Mahadev.

Yes, Himanshi is seen again at her spiritual best!! She is seen climbing to the top of the Kinnaur Kailash in the windy weather. Seems like a Shiv Bhakt, determined to seek blessings. She wards off all the climatic difficulties to climb on top of the hills to take the darshan. You have to see this video to get inspired to become more religious!!

Her fans immediately praised her religious side and also took their blessings of Mahadev.

You can catch the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Certainly, Himanshi has shown her devotional side here. We pray that all her dreams come true!! Are you all loving this scenic locale seen in the background in this video? Do tell us here at IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842927
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts ‘Punjabi Kudi’ Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit
Himanshi Khurana Soars Temperature In Chic Black Plunging Neckline Fringy Dress 841984
Himanshi Khurana Soars Temperature In Chic Black Plunging Neckline Fringy Dress
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature 840682
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie 836286
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie
Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835507
Himanshi Khurana’s Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon 833159
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon
Latest Stories
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan hides a ring in a pastry 845072
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan hides a ring in a pastry
From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space 845057
From Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Space
Ravi Dubey reflects on 18 remarkable years in industry and his role in "Lakhan Leela Bhargava" 845066
Ravi Dubey reflects on 18 remarkable years in industry and his role in “Lakhan Leela Bhargava”
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Morani Brothers' next for Zee TV, Ik Kudi Punjab Dii 845055
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Morani Brothers’ next for Zee TV, Ik Kudi Punjab Dii
Ramayana Update, The megastar Yash undergone multiple look tests recently 845070
Ramayana Update, The megastar Yash undergone multiple look tests recently
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si strikes a chord: Mohit Malik-Sayli Salunkhe open up on the compelling tale of love 845056
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si strikes a chord: Mohit Malik-Sayli Salunkhe open up on the compelling tale of love
Read Latest News