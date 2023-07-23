ADVERTISEMENT
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie

Himanshi Khurana yet again treated her fans with her new avatar flaunting ethnicity in a black dress. Check out her glam in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 08:20:32
Himanshi Khurana is a well-known singer and actress in the Punjabi film industry. With her acting prowess, she has become one of the most talented diva. In contrast, her social media presence keeps her buzzing online. Yet again, her new picture flaunting ethnicity is screaming attention.

Himanshi Khurana’s Ethnicity In Black

The 31-year-old actress, in the latest Instagram dump, wore a black sharara set, including a black chic kurta embellished with gold around the borders and a matching palazzo and dupatta. Her golden eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and matte peach lips uplifted her glam. She posed aesthetically in the mirror selfie, making fans wonder about her.

Himanshi Khurana is a true lover of ethnic drapes. She often styles herself in anarkalis, salwar suits, lehenga, and saree. And with her every look, she created a new avatar different from the earlier one and made sure to captivate her fans. Her latest black sharara ethnicity is jaw-dropping. You can opt for such aesthetic sharara looks for parties, events, or family functions.

Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after participating in the most controversial show Bigg Boss 13. After coming out of the house, she has appeared in many music videos like Gallan Boliyan, Distance, I Like It, Surma Bole and many others.

Did you like Himanshi Khurana’s new avatar in black sharara? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

