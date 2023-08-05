Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature

Punjabi singer and actor Himanshi Khurana is known to slay with her style and gorgeousness. The diva is the powerhouse of talent who loves to explore different places across the globe. This time she is ready for a refreshing ride in the green nature.

Himanshi Khurana’s Refreshing Ride

Being in nature is the way to feel peace and enjoy the beauty of the world. Some time in nature and you will feel at home. Today, Himanshi Khurana is also experiencing the same refreshment with the car ride in the green nature. In the video, Himanshi stands inside her car and witnesses the green surrounding on the silent road. She wore a white puffer jacket over the white t-shirt. Her flawless without makeup look has captivated her fans.

Himanshi Khurana’s happy face shows she feels relaxed spending time in nature amidst her busy and hectic schedule. She captioned her post with a red heart. Nature is love, and it’s how to heal physical and mental issues.

Himanshi Khurana often takes time off to enjoy the beauty of nature. Her Instagram feed is proof of her love for travel and places. Exploring green nature is the best way to feel good.

Did you enjoy the ride amidst the green nature? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.