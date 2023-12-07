Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana announces her breakup with Asim Riaz

Popular Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana recently took to her Instagram Stories to announce her breakup with longtime boyfriend Asim Riaz. The couple, who began their romantic journey during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, cited ‘different religious beliefs’ as the reason for their decision to part ways after four years of dating.

Himanshi and Asim’s love story blossomed within the walls of the Bigg Boss 13 house, where she entered as a wild card contestant. The duo quickly became fan favorites, and their chemistry was evident to viewers worldwide. However, it seems that the complexities of life outside the reality show proved challenging for the couple.

On December 6, Himanshi took to social media to share a heartfelt statement on the breakup. In her Instagram Stories, she expressed the difficulty in finding a solution for their lives, emphasizing that they still love each other but have had to accept that fate might not be on their side for a ‘happily ever after.’

Adding more context to the situation, Himanshi also posted an official statement on her alternate account, X, where she confirmed the end of their togetherness. In the statement, she wrote: “YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi.”

Himanshi’s romantic journey has been quite public, starting with her revelation about a nine-year-long relationship with Chow. Following her exit from Bigg Boss, she made headlines by announcing her breakup with Chow and soon found solace in the companionship of co-contestant Asim Riaz. The couple not only captured hearts with their love story but also collaborated on four music releases in 2020, further solidifying their bond.