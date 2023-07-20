Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention

The gorgeous Himanshi Khurana is a famous actress and singer in the Punjabi entertainment world. Her performance and skills have gained massive praise among the audience. Apart from that, her exquisite fashion keeps her in trend. Yet again, her new bold red glossy lips in the latest Instagram dump are screaming attention. Let’s check.

Himanshi Khurana Bold Red Glossy Lips

The Punjabi beauty shared new pictures on her Instagram. In the pictures, she wore a black dress and posed in a monochrome set. The actress styled her look with a set hairstyle with a beautiful red flower and flying flicks. Her beautiful winged eyeliner blushed cheeks and makeup rounded her look. At the same time, her bold red glossy lips caught attention.

Himanshi Khurana looked glamorous in this new avatar throughout her photoshoot. She also flaunted her red nails. Her sultry expression and aadaye were jaw-dropping. She defined her beauty and class with her different poses. She looked stunning in this avatar. And undoubtedly, her appearance is intimidating.

