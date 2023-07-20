ADVERTISEMENT
Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention

Himanshi Khurana is a famous Punjabi diva. She has a unique taste in fashion. Her new glam in red bold lips is grabbing attention. Let's check it out in the article below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jul,2023 22:05:16
Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835507

The gorgeous Himanshi Khurana is a famous actress and singer in the Punjabi entertainment world. Her performance and skills have gained massive praise among the audience. Apart from that, her exquisite fashion keeps her in trend. Yet again, her new bold red glossy lips in the latest Instagram dump are screaming attention. Let’s check.

Himanshi Khurana Bold Red Glossy Lips

The Punjabi beauty shared new pictures on her Instagram. In the pictures, she wore a black dress and posed in a monochrome set. The actress styled her look with a set hairstyle with a beautiful red flower and flying flicks. Her beautiful winged eyeliner blushed cheeks and makeup rounded her look. At the same time, her bold red glossy lips caught attention.

Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835499

Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835500

Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835501

Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835502

Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835503

Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835504

Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835505

Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835506

Himanshi Khurana looked glamorous in this new avatar throughout her photoshoot. She also flaunted her red nails. Her sultry expression and aadaye were jaw-dropping. She defined her beauty and class with her different poses. She looked stunning in this avatar. And undoubtedly, her appearance is intimidating.

Did you get persuaded by Himanshi Khurana’s intimidating bold red glossy lips in the latest dump? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

