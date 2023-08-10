ADVERTISEMENT
Himanshi Khurana Soars Temperature In Chic Black Plunging Neckline Fringy Dress

Himanshi Khurana is one of the famous actresses. Today the diva embraced her new avatar in a black dress in her latest Instagram dump. Check out the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Aug,2023 19:00:37
Himanshi Khurana, the beautiful and talented actress in the Punjabi and Hindi entertainment world, has regularly impressed her fans through her performance and style. She has an impeccable fashion taste and a sense to embrace her style elegantly. Today she donned a chic black dress making her fans go swoon.

Himanshi Khurana’s Temperature-Raising Avatar

In the latest pictures, Himanshi wore a chic plunging neckline full sleeves black dress. The thigh-high side slit with fringy details adds glamour to her style. The netted detailing with diamonds look sensual. She hid her face in the stunning mirror selfie, but her style in the black dress screams attention.

In the other photo, the diva can be seen smiling in a selfie photo. With the visuals, it seems that the actress wore a black shirt, and she rounds her look with rosy makeup, a sleek hairstyle, and glossy lips.

Overall, Himanshi made hearts flutter with her sensual glam in the picture. She is a mix of both hot and cute. She knows how to ace her look effortlessly.

Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Since then, she has been featured in many music videos. She has worked with Jassi Gill, Badshah, Ninja, etc. The diva enjoys a huge fandom on her social media handle.

Did you like Himanshi Khurana’s new black look? Please drop your views in the comments box.

