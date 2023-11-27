Himanshi Khurana Celebrates Birthday Like A Queen In Pink Pantsuit, Watch

Today is the birthday of Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi Khurana. Born on 27th November 1991, the actress turns 32 this year in 2023. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss season 13, and now she makes headlines for her top-notch fashion and soulful music videos. The diva shares a glimpse into her birthday bash by taking to her Instagram handle.

Himanshi Khurana’s Birthday Bash

In the video she shared on her Instagram, Himanshi Khurana can be seen celebrating her birthday with her crazy close friends. The video begins with Himanshi blowing candles and cutting the cake, followed by a crazy dance session with her gang. She also treated her sweet tooth with some cake pieces. For her fans, she made a heart and couldn’t stop dancing. With the visual, it seems her 32nd birthday bash was all fun.

And if wondering what did Himanshi chose for her birthday to wear. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant wore an all-pink pantsuit, exuding queen vibes. She wore a plunging neckline blacker paired with matching flared pants and secured it with a matching belt. At the same time, the golden earrings add an extra dose of glamour. Her open hairstyle and glossy pink lips complement her boldness in the queen look.

Did you like Himanshi Khurana’s birthday bash? Drop your views in the comments box below.