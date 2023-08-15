Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit

Himanshi Khurana is a well-known beauty in the Punjabi and Hindi entertainment world. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She never misses a chance to enchant her fans with her ethnicity. Her style screams attention wherever she goes. This time, the ‘Punjabi girl’ flaunts ‘Punjabi Kudi’ vibes in a chikankari salwar suit.

Himanshi Khurana’s ‘Punjabi Kudi’ Vibes

Taking to Instagram, Himanshi treats fans with her gorgeousness as ‘Punjabi Kudi .’She wore a beautiful soft pink chikankari embroidered mini anarkali kurta paired with a loose pajama and white dupatta. She makes a statement with a potli handbag made with cloth from the brand Mulmul.

Himanshi Khurana adds desi-ness with an oxidized jhumkas, rosy cheeks, pink lips, and sleek straight hair. The beauty embraced her ethnicity in the simple yet attractive style in the soft pink drape. Her rosy glow and the beauty of nature complement each other for a stunning photoshoot.

Throughout the striking pictures, Himanshi made us fall for her beauty in ‘Punjabi Kudi’avatar. The diva never fails to impress us. Her enchanting glow in the pink drape is an inspiration for fans. You can steal this style to be the queen of your era, just like Himanshi Khurana. Her desi-ness in the Punjabi look is killer.

Did you like Himanshi Khurana’s ‘Punjabi Kudi’ avatar? Please drop your views in the comments box.