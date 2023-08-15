ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit

Himanshi Khurana is a stunning beauty in the entertainment world. In her latest Instagram dump, the diva flaunts her 'Punjabi Kudi' vibes in a chikankari salwar suit

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Aug,2023 23:40:30
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842927

Himanshi Khurana is a well-known beauty in the Punjabi and Hindi entertainment world. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She never misses a chance to enchant her fans with her ethnicity. Her style screams attention wherever she goes. This time, the ‘Punjabi girl’ flaunts ‘Punjabi Kudi’ vibes in a chikankari salwar suit.

Himanshi Khurana’s ‘Punjabi Kudi’ Vibes

Taking to Instagram, Himanshi treats fans with her gorgeousness as ‘Punjabi Kudi .’She wore a beautiful soft pink chikankari embroidered mini anarkali kurta paired with a loose pajama and white dupatta. She makes a statement with a potli handbag made with cloth from the brand Mulmul.

Himanshi Khurana adds desi-ness with an oxidized jhumkas, rosy cheeks, pink lips, and sleek straight hair. The beauty embraced her ethnicity in the simple yet attractive style in the soft pink drape. Her rosy glow and the beauty of nature complement each other for a stunning photoshoot.

Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842922

Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842923

Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842924

Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842925

Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842926

Throughout the striking pictures, Himanshi made us fall for her beauty in ‘Punjabi Kudi’avatar. The diva never fails to impress us. Her enchanting glow in the pink drape is an inspiration for fans. You can steal this style to be the queen of your era, just like Himanshi Khurana. Her desi-ness in the Punjabi look is killer.

Did you like Himanshi Khurana’s ‘Punjabi Kudi’ avatar? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Himanshi Khurana Soars Temperature In Chic Black Plunging Neckline Fringy Dress 841984
Himanshi Khurana Soars Temperature In Chic Black Plunging Neckline Fringy Dress
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature 840682
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Takes A Ride In Refreshing Green Nature
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie 836286
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie
Himanshi Khurana's Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention 835507
Himanshi Khurana’s Bold Red Glossy Lips Scream Attention
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon 833159
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon
Himanshi Khurana Seeks Blessings From Triyuginarayan; See Vacation Pictures 832905
Himanshi Khurana Seeks Blessings From Triyuginarayan; See Vacation Pictures
Latest Stories
Ayesha Singh's walk down memory lane, read 842733
Ayesha Singh’s walk down memory lane, read
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla 842735
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla
Nikki Tamboli turns up her sass quotient in white co-ords, watch 842738
Nikki Tamboli turns up her sass quotient in white co-ords, watch
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here 842905
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns 'Witch' In Black Gown 842893
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns ‘Witch’ In Black Gown
"Gadar 2" continues to stir hearts as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose with Indian Army 842875
“Gadar 2” continues to stir hearts as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose with Indian Army
Read Latest News